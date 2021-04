An Ironwood company received a state award for its contribution to state Covid–19 efforts.

Jacquart Fabric Products received a 2021 Impact Award from Michigan Works! for producing 5,000 mask per day for a Wisconsin based health provider.

The company also designed 6,000 gowns in 20 days for Bronson Battle Creek, a down state hospital system.

Jacquart Fabric Products employs over 90 people and manages Stormy Kromer operations.