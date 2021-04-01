Marquette’s Senior Center’s Letters From Home program

Marquette’s Senior Center’s program Letters From home is designed for self exploration thru storytelling. It’s open to anyone 65 years young and whom is a Marquette city resident. It’s a therapeutic PROCESS and, in the end, they create their own narrative.

March’s prompt for the participants is “Tell me a place outdoors–past or present–that makes you feel at home.” These creative writing prompts allow them to process their emotions on their own time.

And thanks to the Theatre’s Podcast their stories can turn into something tangible so that the community can look back and enjoy them.

For more information visit:

https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/senior-center/

PODCAST WEBCAST: anchor.fm anchor.fm/seniortheatrepodcast