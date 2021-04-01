National Governors Association and Michigan

7 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan is one of six states picked to work with the National Governors Association to meet the social and emotional needs of students and families.

The program will develop strategies for the needs of students and families during and beyond Covid–19.

It’s centered on identifying equitable learning environments to ensure all students have the tools and resources they need to get back on track.

For more information visit:

National Governors Association to Work With 6 States to Meet Social and Emotional Needs of Students and Families

