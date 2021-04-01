Hilltop RV acquisition

Escanaba and Ishpeming’s Hilltop RV Superstores have been purchased by Camping world holdings incorporated, America’s Recreation dealer. They currently own and operate over 170 Supercenters nationwide the acquisition is expected to close in May.

Once the acquisition is complete the Supercenters will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of outdoor products and accessories. The Company will have six locations in Michigan.

For more information visit:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005918/en/Camping-World-Announces-Planned-Acquisition-in-Michigan