Blue Spotted Salamander Migration!

19 hours ago Roy Buck

It’s a crosswalk of a different kind. The city of Marquette has teamed up with the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership to close Presque Isle Park to evening vehicle traffic until April 15 to allow the safe migration of the Blue Spotted Salamander. The species are unique in the UP’s ecosystem. They hibernate in the ground for winter and burrow out in spring to migrate from Presque Isle to the neighboring wetlands to reproduce.

The best times and conditions to look for these colorful amphibians is late march to mid–April at night, with temperatures around 45 degrees, and when it’s raining.

 

For more information visit:

http://www.superiorwatersheds.org/

https://www.marquettemi.gov/2021/03/presque-isle-park-road-closure-for-salamander-migration/

 

More Stories

Ed McBroom weighs in on proposed state wolf hunt

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Drug arrests for crack and heroin in Iron County

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Health Foundation Begins To Accept Grant Proposals

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Respite Care Scholarships Are Available To UP Residents

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette Lions Club helps the community through “can” drive

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Baraga’s Ice Melt!

2 days ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Ed McBroom weighs in on proposed state wolf hunt

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Drug arrests for crack and heroin in Iron County

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Iron Man from Iron Mountain

12 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Portage Health Foundation Begins To Accept Grant Proposals

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Respite Care Scholarships Are Available To UP Residents

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba