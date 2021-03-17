Blue Spotted Salamander Migration!

It’s a crosswalk of a different kind. The city of Marquette has teamed up with the Lake Superior Watershed Partnership to close Presque Isle Park to evening vehicle traffic until April 15 to allow the safe migration of the Blue Spotted Salamander. The species are unique in the UP’s ecosystem. They hibernate in the ground for winter and burrow out in spring to migrate from Presque Isle to the neighboring wetlands to reproduce.

The best times and conditions to look for these colorful amphibians is late march to mid–April at night, with temperatures around 45 degrees, and when it’s raining.

For more information visit:

http://www.superiorwatersheds.org/

https://www.marquettemi.gov/2021/03/presque-isle-park-road-closure-for-salamander-migration/