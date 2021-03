Baraga’s County Chamber of Commerce’s drum drop has commenced. It’s Baraga’s second annual ice melt competition. Folks bet on when the ice will melt enough for when the drum will plunge into the Keweenaw Bay. There are three watches rigged to the drum.

The closest guess wins the competition. Proceeds support the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information please visit:

https://www.baragacounty.org/chamber-of-commerce/baraga-ice-melt-contest/