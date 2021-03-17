Respite Care Scholarships Are Available To UP Residents

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter has announced that respite care scholarships are available for Upper Peninsula residents through the Foroulis Foundation.

These scholarships offer financial assistance to families with members who have Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

Respite care scholarships provide assistance with caregiving as well.

To learn more and apply, you can contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 1–800–272–3900 or send an email to helplinegmc@alz.org.

