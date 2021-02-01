“Let Them Play” Makes Their Way to Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI. – With high school contact sports still in limbo, we’ve been following the “let them play” movement which has been spreading all over Michigan. This past Saturday the movement was to make its way to the capital, but for those who couldn’t make the rally…well they made their own rally and took it too Washington and third street in Marquette. Parents, athletes, and coaches showing their support for local athletes by making their voices heard. Our own Connor Sturgill spoke with some of those at the rally, about why their so passionate about this cause.

Continue Reading