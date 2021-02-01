Erkkila, Loughran Named Co-League Players of the Week

23 hours ago David Cesefske

courtesy: NMU Wildcats

ISHPEMING, MI. – Fresh off of a weekend sweep against Ferris State, 2 wildcat hockey players have earned co-league players of the week honors. Griffin Loughran, and fellow wildcat Tim Erkkila both being recognized for their tremendous play on the ice. Laughran coming off a 2 point performance with Erkkila coming away with 3 assists on the weekend as well as showing promise on the blue line as a freshmen, blocking six shots over 2 games. The honor was Erkila’s first of his young career and the fourth overall for Loughran.

 

