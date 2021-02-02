Mackay earns GLIAC North Player of the Week

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Huskies

HOUGHTON, MI. – Michigan tech senior guard Ellie Mackay earned player of the week honors for the second time in her career.

Mackay was outstanding on both ends of the court and helping the Huskies tally three wins this week.

Against northern she shot 54 percent from the field and went 3 for 4 behind the arc on the way to 18 points.

In the series against Ferris State, Mackay had 17 points in game one and followed that up with a career high 31 points in a 63–55 game 2 victory over the bulldogs.

Mackay had a total of 66 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in those three wins for the Huskies.

The Huskies won their sixth straight game Saturday and continue their current road swing with games against Saginaw Valley State Friday and Saturday night.

