Gladstone High School Hires Mike Cretens as New Boys Head Basketball Coach

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

GLADSTONE, Mich. – The Braves are bringing in a new man to lead their boys basketball team into the new season, Michael Cretens.

Cretens is an alumni of Gladstone, graduating in 2013, and was serving as an assistant coach for William Wood University in Missouri for the past two seasons.

“My family is all here, everything about, the community is a special place. Everyone from the U.P. knows that it’s a special place.” says coach Cretens. “For the last three years I got the chance to move all over the United States, coaching at the college level, but there is just something special at the high school level and the community in the U.P.”

When it comes to expectation for the season, Gladstone Athletic Director David Lindbeck says,

“We are looking for the enthusiasm that he brings to us, that we saw out of of him. We anticipate seeing that on the floor with these kids as well. Being two weeks away from our first game it’s a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time but we feel like he is going to be the right guy for the job.”

