Start the Cycle still being held for winter season

MARQUETTE — An event that encourages kids to mountain bike will go on as planned.

Start the Cycle teaches kids about the benefits of mountain biking, and encourages them to go outside.

Despite many events being cancelled due to COVID–19, Start the Cycle will continue, much to the relief of the organizers.

“It feels wonderful,” said Laura MacDonald, Executive Director of Start the Cycle. “To get kids on bikes has been our goal for the last 8 years, and to be able to finally be outside, the kids really are ready to do something. They’ve been virtual in school, and in Zoom meetings. They’re all kind of tired with Zoom meetings, so we’re ready to get out on bikes and enjoy the outdoors.”

Start the Cycle usually partners with the Sports Rack to provide bikes for kids to use, but this year, the Noquemanon Trail Network is donating 6 bikes to the cause.

Practices start January 14th, with COVID restrictions in place.

If you would like to get involved with Start the Cycle, either by mentorship or donation, visit their website here.