UP Builders Show, now with new name, being moved to Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE — A popular home improvement show will continue this year, with a few new twists.

The UP Home and Garden Show, formerly known as the UP Builders Show, is still being held this year, despite COVID–19. Because of COVID restrictions, the show is being moved to Westwood Mall in Marquette April 23rd–25th.

According to the event organizer, holding the Home and Garden Show is important, for both customers and businesses, along with the Home Builders Association of the UP.

“It feels good, it’s a big part of our income here at the HBA,” said Sarah Foster, CEO of the Home Builders Association of the UP. “Being a nonprofit, that’s pretty important. We want people to be able to keep upgrading their homes, which is super important because if you leave stuff for too long, it can become a bigger problem. This will give people a chance to safely come and talk to [contractors] face-to-face.”

Booths will be available both inside the mall and large parking lot behind Kohls, to ensure social distancing. A children’s area will not be available this year; instead, kids will be given bags of goodies to take home.

The UP Home and Garden Show is also opening up to hobby vendors, such as furniture builders, home décor, and more. The show is also accepting donors and sponsors.

More information can be found on their website here.