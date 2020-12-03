Local Business Contribute to Love on Local Heroes Project

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill

MARQUETTE, Mich. – With the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, front-line workers are working tirelessly to combat the virus.

So, the city of Marquette is coming together to say thank you to those working to beat the virus.

The Love on Local Heroes project are creating gift bags full of local products for the healthcare workers.

“Our front-line workers are doing so much, so the fact that we have businesses willing to give us products or discounted products for our bags is amazing” says Outreach Coordinator Megan O’Connor. “We are just so lucky live a community like this, that reaches out to people and makes them feel cared for.”

The project is currently in the process of fundraising to purchase as many products to put in the gift bags.

If you want to donate to support local heroes, click here.

Tags:

More Stories

City of Marquette awarded grant to interpret Anishinaabe history and heritage

31 mins ago Donny Ede

Local Business Call to the Community to Help Non-Profits

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Local schools receive recognition for preparedness in saving student’s lives

4 days ago Ronnie Das

Officers need your help finding missing person

4 days ago Ronnie Das

Reckoning with Race Film Festival

1 week ago Ronnie Das

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly delivering Thanksgiving meals, asking for help

2 weeks ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

City of Marquette awarded grant to interpret Anishinaabe history and heritage

31 mins ago Donny Ede

MDHHS updates guidelines after CDC releases new findings

6 hours ago Donny Ede

Local Business Contribute to Love on Local Heroes Project

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Gov. Whitmer releases interim report with COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities

1 day ago Donny Ede

Marquette man selling late wife’s artwork, giving profits to local organizations

2 days ago Donny Ede