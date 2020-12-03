Local Business Contribute to Love on Local Heroes Project

MARQUETTE, Mich. – With the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, front-line workers are working tirelessly to combat the virus.

So, the city of Marquette is coming together to say thank you to those working to beat the virus.

The Love on Local Heroes project are creating gift bags full of local products for the healthcare workers.

“Our front-line workers are doing so much, so the fact that we have businesses willing to give us products or discounted products for our bags is amazing” says Outreach Coordinator Megan O’Connor. “We are just so lucky live a community like this, that reaches out to people and makes them feel cared for.”

The project is currently in the process of fundraising to purchase as many products to put in the gift bags.

If you want to donate to support local heroes, click here.