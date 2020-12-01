Local Business Call to the Community to Help Non-Profits

MARQUETTE, Mich. – 2020 has been a tough year for non-profit organizations.

With no financial stability due to fundraisers being canceled, it falls on the community to help.

One non-profit that the community is rallying around is Bay Cliff Health Camp, a therapy center that serves the needs people living with disabilities.

However, local businesses have started a match donation campaign. Curran and Company along with Hoover’s Tree Service has match 10,000 dollar donations.

Now they want the community to come together to help match those donations to help support Bay Cliff Health Camp.

