Local Business Call to the Community to Help Non-Profits

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

MARQUETTE, Mich. – 2020 has been a tough year for non-profit organizations.

With no financial stability due to fundraisers being canceled, it falls on the community to help.

One non-profit that the community is rallying around is Bay Cliff Health Camp, a therapy center that serves the needs people living with disabilities.

However, local businesses have started a match donation campaign. Curran and Company along with Hoover’s Tree Service has match 10,000 dollar donations.

Now they want the community to come together to help match those donations to help support Bay Cliff Health Camp.

If you want to donate to Bay Cliff Health Camp, click here.

Tags:

More Stories

City of Marquette awarded grant to interpret Anishinaabe history and heritage

31 mins ago Donny Ede

Local Business Contribute to Love on Local Heroes Project

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Local schools receive recognition for preparedness in saving student’s lives

4 days ago Ronnie Das

Officers need your help finding missing person

4 days ago Ronnie Das

Reckoning with Race Film Festival

1 week ago Ronnie Das

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly delivering Thanksgiving meals, asking for help

2 weeks ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

City of Marquette awarded grant to interpret Anishinaabe history and heritage

31 mins ago Donny Ede

MDHHS updates guidelines after CDC releases new findings

6 hours ago Donny Ede

Local Business Contribute to Love on Local Heroes Project

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Gov. Whitmer releases interim report with COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities

1 day ago Donny Ede

Marquette man selling late wife’s artwork, giving profits to local organizations

2 days ago Donny Ede