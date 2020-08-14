North of the 45th exhibit goes virtual

MARQUETTE — The DeVos Art Museum has launched their first ever edition of annual North of the 45th exhibition.

This year’s installment of the exhibit showcases the work of 32 artists, and the juried show features work of artist living in the northern part of the United States such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“We had two juriers this year and our two jurier were from Wisconsin: Michelle Grabner and Brad Killam,” said Emily Lanctot, Director and Curator of the DeVos Art Museum. ” They show such amazing work for the exhibition. We really wanted to be able to show it somehow and since the space couldn’t be open, we thought we would do it virtually.”

The exhibit will last through September.

Lanctot says the museum plans on also doing a virtual talk with the Juriers before the showcase ends, yet the details about that are still to be determined.

You can visit their website at http://art.nmu.edu/museum/index.htm for more information on the North of the 45th exhibit.