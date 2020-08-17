Potential COVID-19 exposure sites at NMU identified

MARQUETTE — Two potential COVID–19 exposure sites on Northern Michigan University’s campus have been identified.

Through contact tracing, the Marquette County Health Department has identified the following sites and times:

NMU Golf Course

August 6th- After 2 pm

August 7th- Before 3 pm

August 9th- Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NMU Bookstore

August 12th- Before 4 p.m.

August 13th- Between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

August 14th- Between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

August 15th- Before 3 p.m.

The MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited these places during these time frames monitor yourself for COVID–like symptoms. Contact your medical provider if you do develop symptoms.