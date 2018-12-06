DCHS receives award from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

IRON MOUNTAIN — Valerie L. Sevegney, UP Provider Outreach Consultant for Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network of Michigan was on site to present the coveted, Provider Distinction Award for outstanding contributions in helping Medicare patients with Blue Care Network or Blue Cross coverage receive “Star Quality” care, as measured by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Star Ratings.

The BCN Advantage and Blue Cross Medicare Plus Blue PPO annually recognize the most distinguished Medicare Advantage physicians and physician office groups with Providers, with Provider Distinction Awards, when they deliver routinely on their commitment to excellent health care practices.

Valerie L. Sevegney, said, “For the second year in a row, DCHS has received the Provider Distinction Award. The awards are a testament to their dedication to their patients and our customers, asdetermined through Quality Star Rating scores, quality measures and more. We are proud to award this to DCHS as one of our distinguished healthcare providers in the state of Michigan.”

The Dickinson County Healthcare System recognizes the iNDIGO Hospitalist Group as the primary provider of our inpatient care and is a large contributing factor to the earning of the award.

iNDIGO Hospitalist, Richard A. Woodbury, MD, SFHM, offered the following comment, “I have had the privilege of being part of the hospitalist program at DCHS since its inception in 2011. The culture of quality, teamwork, and patient centered care at DCHS is second to none. The long list of quality awards lining the walls of this institution give tribute the hard work and commitment provided by the entire DCHS staff. This level of quality and compassion allows patients to feel confident in receiving their care locally. Many of DCHS patients are neighbors and family of the hospital staff that provide their care. The emotional benefit of being cared for in familiar surroundings when one is sick, hurt, and frightened can never be underestimated and greatly aides the healing process.”

Sue Hadley, DCHS Chief of Nursing added, “Being recognized by BCBS of Michigan for the Distinction Award for the past 2 years is a great honor and a testament to the level of care we provide to our patients. The DCHS staff and iNDIGO team have proven to work very well together and the Distinction Award confirms that our methods are effective and are having a positive impact.”