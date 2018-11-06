Local School Board Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

Adams Township School District Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Kristen Archambeau
Darren J. Niemi

Arvon Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Mary P. Rogala
Nancy A. Soli
Heather L. Stiebe

Au Train-Onota Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Cheryl B. Rueckart
Darrell W. Stewart

Baraga Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
JoAnne Danielson
Christy Miron
Sheila Osterman
Sarah Lynn Smith

Bark River-Harris Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Dylan J. Bloniarz
Barry Frisk

Bark River-Harris Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Thomas Lanaville

Bessemer Area School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tara J. Graham
Annette Lillie
Bill McDonald
Beth Steiger

Bessemer Area School District Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Robert D. Berg
Richard J. Matrella

Big Bay de Noc School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lindsey Bleau
Ben T. Carley
Adam Gembel
Heather Pederson

Breitung Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidates # of Votes % of Votes
David Kashian
Kate Thomas
Joanne A. To

Burt Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Megan Desmond
Nicholas Dongvillo
Calvin McShane

Calumet Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Maria Campioni
Phyllis M. Locatelli

Carney-Nadeau Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jason DuPont Sr.

Carney-Nadeau Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gerald Hoduski

Chassell Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tanya L. Etelamaki
Carl Olson
Roger J. Tervo

Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David W. Maki

Escanaba Area Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jim Beauchamp
Dan Flynn
Kathleen A. Jensen

Ewen-Trout Creek Consolidated School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Maggi Brown
Shawn Brown

Forest Park School District Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Debra J. Divoky
Troy Margoni
William C. St. John

Gladstone Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tom Harrell
Henry Knoch
Steve O’Driscoll

Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD Board Member

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Russ Bailey
Ann Wuorinen

Grant Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Miranda Kilpela Davis
Staci Gibson

Gwinn Area Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Avis Meyers-Ketola
Patricia Emery
Brad Johnson

Hancock Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Wendy Chynoweth
Catherine Jordan
Michael F. Lancour

Houghton-Portage Township Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brad Baltensperger
Nels S. Christopherson

Houghton-Portage Township Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Amanda Massaway

Iron Mountain Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lisa Basanese
Robert Langsford
Jeffrey Robert Porier

Ironwood Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brenda Agee
Clancy Byrne
Caroline Delich
Marilyn L. Nezworski
Edward J. Rickard

Ishpeming Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bob Nadeau
Angela Johnson

Ishpeming Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Scott Lyman
Joe Routhier
Tina Romback

L’Anse Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brooke Osterman
Katie Waara

Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Curtis Audette
Jennifer Beaudette

Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lori Ambuehl
Patricia Burton

Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Stacey Sedar

Marquette Area Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Kristen Cambensy
Brandon Canfield
Jim Hewitt
Erich Norse Ottem
Glenn Sarka

Marquette Area Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Keith Glendon
George Pond Jr.

Menominee Area Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Michael W. Maas
Hunter L. Mans
Becky Thoune

Mid-Peninsula School District Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Hunter Laurie Branstrom
Dale Kevin Schneider

Munising Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jason Brisson
Alma Oatley
Gregory A. Pond

Negaunee Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Paul Maino
Todd A. Saunders
Patrick Thomson

N.I.C.E. Community Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Robert Mariani

North Central Area Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brad Eichmeier
Chris Fazer
Melissa L. Mercier
Aric Springstroh

North Central Area Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jessica Naser
Kelly Plunger

North Dickinson County Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lynn Oman
Victoria Webb

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Voters % of Voters
Brady Gustafson
Joseph Rake
Mark J. Rietveld
Janice Van Gasse

Ontonagon Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Rebecca Bramlett
Latitia L. Hixon
William M. Johnson
Sue Lockhart
Rebecca Pantti
Tammy Strasser

Powell Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Linda Fleury

Rapid River Public School Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lisa Kanuh
Karen J. Lundquist

Republic-Michigamme Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Hailie Hoover-Dyer
Teresa M. Laakso
Jacob Spear

Stanton Township Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Sarah Anderson
Janie J. Haataja

Stephenson Area Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Steve Brock
Charles Cappaert
Dennis Johnson
Christina Kakuk
Michael Lyons
Jane Moker
Michael Nuttall
Paul Putnam
Barbara Zahorik

Stephenson Area Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Christopher Lee Spaude
Kurt D. Wangerin

Superior Central School District Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ben Bartlett
Melissa Hall
Jennine Mallory
Lyle P. Rutter
Katie Wares

Superior Central School District Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Emily Massie

Wakefield-Marenisco Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brad Dalbec
Stacie E. Rooni
Marcia J. Vestich
Brandon Yuchasz

Watersmeet Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Albert L. Peterson

Wells Township School District Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Cassandra Harris
Sandra Holmes

West Iron County Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Team)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Faye Atanasoff
Julie LaMay
Craig Richardson
Marla Shamion

West Iron County Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ian Gill

 

 

