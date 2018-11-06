Local School Board Race Results
Adams Township School District Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Kristen Archambeau
|Darren J. Niemi
Arvon Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Mary P. Rogala
|Nancy A. Soli
|Heather L. Stiebe
Au Train-Onota Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Cheryl B. Rueckart
|Darrell W. Stewart
Baraga Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|JoAnne Danielson
|Christy Miron
|Sheila Osterman
|Sarah Lynn Smith
Bark River-Harris Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Dylan J. Bloniarz
|Barry Frisk
Bark River-Harris Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Thomas Lanaville
Bessemer Area School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tara J. Graham
|Annette Lillie
|Bill McDonald
|Beth Steiger
Bessemer Area School District Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert D. Berg
|Richard J. Matrella
Big Bay de Noc School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lindsey Bleau
|Ben T. Carley
|Adam Gembel
|Heather Pederson
Breitung Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidates
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David Kashian
|Kate Thomas
|Joanne A. To
Burt Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Megan Desmond
|Nicholas Dongvillo
|Calvin McShane
Calumet Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Maria Campioni
|Phyllis M. Locatelli
Carney-Nadeau Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jason DuPont Sr.
Carney-Nadeau Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gerald Hoduski
Chassell Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tanya L. Etelamaki
|Carl Olson
|Roger J. Tervo
Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David W. Maki
Escanaba Area Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jim Beauchamp
|Dan Flynn
|Kathleen A. Jensen
Ewen-Trout Creek Consolidated School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Maggi Brown
|Shawn Brown
Forest Park School District Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Debra J. Divoky
|Troy Margoni
|William C. St. John
Gladstone Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tom Harrell
|Henry Knoch
|Steve O’Driscoll
Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD Board Member
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Russ Bailey
|Ann Wuorinen
Grant Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Miranda Kilpela Davis
|Staci Gibson
Gwinn Area Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Avis Meyers-Ketola
|Patricia Emery
|Brad Johnson
Hancock Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Wendy Chynoweth
|Catherine Jordan
|Michael F. Lancour
Houghton-Portage Township Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Brad Baltensperger
|Nels S. Christopherson
Houghton-Portage Township Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Amanda Massaway
Iron Mountain Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lisa Basanese
|Robert Langsford
|Jeffrey Robert Porier
Ironwood Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Brenda Agee
|Clancy Byrne
|Caroline Delich
|Marilyn L. Nezworski
|Edward J. Rickard
Ishpeming Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bob Nadeau
|Angela Johnson
Ishpeming Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Scott Lyman
|Joe Routhier
|Tina Romback
L’Anse Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Brooke Osterman
|Katie Waara
Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Curtis Audette
|Jennifer Beaudette
Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lori Ambuehl
|Patricia Burton
Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Stacey Sedar
Marquette Area Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Kristen Cambensy
|Brandon Canfield
|Jim Hewitt
|Erich Norse Ottem
|Glenn Sarka
Marquette Area Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Keith Glendon
|George Pond Jr.
Menominee Area Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Michael W. Maas
|Hunter L. Mans
|Becky Thoune
Mid-Peninsula School District Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Hunter Laurie Branstrom
|Dale Kevin Schneider
Munising Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jason Brisson
|Alma Oatley
|Gregory A. Pond
Negaunee Public Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Paul Maino
|Todd A. Saunders
|Patrick Thomson
N.I.C.E. Community Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mariani
North Central Area Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Brad Eichmeier
|Chris Fazer
|Melissa L. Mercier
|Aric Springstroh
North Central Area Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jessica Naser
|Kelly Plunger
North Dickinson County Schools Board Member (6-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lynn Oman
|Victoria Webb
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Voters
|% of Voters
|Brady Gustafson
|Joseph Rake
|Mark J. Rietveld
|Janice Van Gasse
Ontonagon Area Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Rebecca Bramlett
|Latitia L. Hixon
|William M. Johnson
|Sue Lockhart
|Rebecca Pantti
|Tammy Strasser
Powell Township School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Linda Fleury
Rapid River Public School Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lisa Kanuh
|Karen J. Lundquist
Republic-Michigamme Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Hailie Hoover-Dyer
|Teresa M. Laakso
|Jacob Spear
Stanton Township Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Sarah Anderson
|Janie J. Haataja
Stephenson Area Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Steve Brock
|Charles Cappaert
|Dennis Johnson
|Christina Kakuk
|Michael Lyons
|Jane Moker
|Michael Nuttall
|Paul Putnam
|Barbara Zahorik
Stephenson Area Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Christopher Lee Spaude
|Kurt D. Wangerin
Superior Central School District Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ben Bartlett
|Melissa Hall
|Jennine Mallory
|Lyle P. Rutter
|Katie Wares
Superior Central School District Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Emily Massie
Wakefield-Marenisco Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Brad Dalbec
|Stacie E. Rooni
|Marcia J. Vestich
|Brandon Yuchasz
Watersmeet Township Schools Board Member (4-Year Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Albert L. Peterson
Wells Township School District Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Cassandra Harris
|Sandra Holmes
West Iron County Public Schools Board Member (4-Year Team)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Faye Atanasoff
|Julie LaMay
|Craig Richardson
|Marla Shamion
West Iron County Public Schools Board Member (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ian Gill