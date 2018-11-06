Judicial Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

Justice of the State Supreme Court

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Samuel Bagenstos
Megan Kathleen Cavanagh
Elizabeth T. Clement
Doug Dern
Kerry Lee Morgan
Kurtis T. Wilder

Judge of Court of Appeals District 4 (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Stephen L. Borrello

Judge of Court of Appeals District 4 (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Brock A. Swartzle

Judge of 41st Circuit Court (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Christopher S. Ninomiya

Judge of 5th Probate District Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Charles C. Nebel

Judge of Baraga County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Timothy S. Brennan

Judge of Delta County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Perry R. Lund

Judge of Dickinson County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Thomas D. Slagle

Judge of Gogebic County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Vote % of Vote
Anna R. Talaska
Tracie Wittla

Judge of Houghton County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Fraser T. Strome

Judge of Iron County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Roy Polich
Donald S. Powell

Judge of Marquette County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Cheryl Hill

Judge of Menominee County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Daniel E. Hass

Judge of Ontonagon County Probate Court (6-Year Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Janis M. Burgess

Judge of 95th B District Court (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Grant Carlson
Julie A. LaCost

 

 

