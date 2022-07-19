Marquette holds Public Accuracy Test

MARQUETTE, MI – The city of Marquette held their public accuracy test for the August 2nd primary election today. The test was run by the Marquette Elections Board in the gym at the Marquette City Hall. The test was open to the public.

The test runs as a mini election, with pre-filled test ballots that are put through the machines. The goal is to ensure that the results from the machines match the test ballots. If the results do not match the ballot machine is reprogrammed and tested again. When all machines are determined to be accurate they are sealed and put away until the day of the election.

These tests happen two weeks before an election, and are open to the public. Each test is held on the city or town level, with each precinct being tested in one spot. To learn when your precinct is holding their Public Accuracy Test, contact your city or township clerk.