Village Resident Vote to Have Calumet’s Council Choose Treasurer

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

CALUMET – Calumet voters turned out yesterday to resolve a discussion between the village council and citizens, regarding the election of a village treasurer. Back in august, two citizens filed a petition to ask calumet village residents if the want to have a treasurer elected by the council or the populous. 43 residents voted for having the position nominated and voted on by the council. With 35 voters wishing for a direct election of village treasurer. Calumet’s treasurer will be nominated by the village president, before being voted on by the council.

