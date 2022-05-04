Craig Waddell to Join Houghton City Council Following Yesterday’s Election

HOUGHTON – Houghton will fill their empty council seat following yesterday’s election. Craig Waddell with join the Houghton city council after garnering 272 votes. Narrowly beating out Robyn Johnson, who collected 262 votes, and Michael Salmi who received 106 votes. Waddell steps in to fill the remaining term of former Councilman, Dan Salo. Who stepped down late last year, after moving from the area. At the time Houghton’s council could not agree on a replacement. Waddell will hold the seat on the council until November, when the term is set to expire.

