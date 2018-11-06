City Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

City Race Results

Ahmeek Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Michael Maninga

Ahmeek Village Trustee (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Mark J. Vichich

Alpha Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Roger G. Treiber

Alpha Village Clerk

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Sharon Eaton

Alpha Village Treasurer

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gene S. Byrge

Alpha Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Mark Leonhardt
Steven J. Martin
Elaine Weackler
Giles Engstrom
Patrick B. Rheaume

Carney Village Council Member

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Kathy Betters
Betty Neece

Caspian City Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David A. Hodges
Todd Ingram
Matthew Jacks
Robert Wayne Remondini
Gary Sabol
Wendy M. Werth

Chatham Village Council

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Karrie Posio
Tammy Shega
Larry Stebbins
Kristi Taskey
Paul J. Whitmarsh

Crystal Falls City Mayor

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David Sherby

Crystal Falls City Council

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Maria Peterson
Lori Willman

Daggett Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lori A. Van

Daggett Village Clerk

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Schlyn Thiry

Daggett Village Treasurer

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Nancy Kayser

Daggett Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jamie Marcusen
Max Ross

Garden Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jacob Allison
Jeffrey Lefevre
Connie A. Wilson

Garden Village Clerk

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Colleen Weinert

Garden Village Treasurer

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Susanna Lucas

Garden Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Karen Paulson
Gary Sporer

Hancock City Council Member

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John Haeussler
Paul A. Labine
Will Lytle

Houghton City Council Member

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bob Backon
Robert Megowen
Mike Needham
Dan Salo

Ishpeming City Mayor

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Karl Lehmann
Stuart Skauge
Mike Tonkin

Ishpeming City Commission

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Lindsay Bean
Matt Cody
Claudia Demarest
Joseph Juidici
Justin L. Koski
Pat Scanlon

Ishpeming City  Board of Review

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Harry Weikel

Lake Linden Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Glenn A. Schuldt

Lake Linden Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
James M. Aittama
William Heide
Shanda Miller

Lake Linden Village Trustee (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John J. Codere

Marquette City Commission

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Margaret Brumm
Jenn Hill
Mike Plourde
Jenna Smith

Marquette Board of Light and Power

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jerry Irby
John H. Prince

Munising City Commissioner 

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Johanna Bogater
Donald Mike Nettleton

Negaunee City Mayor

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
William Anderson Jr.
David R. Kangas

Negaunee City Council

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Edward Karki
Paul Maino
Jason A. Wallner

Negaunee City Board of Review

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David C. Oglesby

Ontonagon Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Kenny Waldrop

Ontonagon Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John Hamm
Sarah Hopper
Robert M. Schulz
Tony Smydra

Powers Village President

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Carol Welch

Powers Village Clerk

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ruth Blahnik
Marilyn Wencl

Powers Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Arthur Bauer
Bruce Fazer
Doreen Stein

Stephenson City Mayor

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Amy Larson
Connie Westrich

Stephenson City Council Member

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jen Bastien
Keith Kakuk Jr.
John Starzynski
Ronald G. Zahorik

South Range Village Trustee

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Cody Bonini
George Eakin
Terry Parolini
Carol L. Petrelius

 

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE