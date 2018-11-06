City Race Results
Ahmeek Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Michael Maninga
Ahmeek Village Trustee (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Mark J. Vichich
Alpha Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Roger G. Treiber
Alpha Village Clerk
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Sharon Eaton
Alpha Village Treasurer
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gene S. Byrge
Alpha Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Mark Leonhardt
|Steven J. Martin
|Elaine Weackler
|Giles Engstrom
|Patrick B. Rheaume
Carney Village Council Member
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Kathy Betters
|Betty Neece
Caspian City Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David A. Hodges
|Todd Ingram
|Matthew Jacks
|Robert Wayne Remondini
|Gary Sabol
|Wendy M. Werth
Chatham Village Council
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Karrie Posio
|Tammy Shega
|Larry Stebbins
|Kristi Taskey
|Paul J. Whitmarsh
Crystal Falls City Mayor
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David Sherby
Crystal Falls City Council
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Maria Peterson
|Lori Willman
Daggett Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lori A. Van
Daggett Village Clerk
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Schlyn Thiry
Daggett Village Treasurer
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Nancy Kayser
Daggett Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jamie Marcusen
|Max Ross
Garden Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jacob Allison
|Jeffrey Lefevre
|Connie A. Wilson
Garden Village Clerk
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Colleen Weinert
Garden Village Treasurer
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Susanna Lucas
Garden Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Karen Paulson
|Gary Sporer
Hancock City Council Member
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John Haeussler
|Paul A. Labine
|Will Lytle
Houghton City Council Member
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bob Backon
|Robert Megowen
|Mike Needham
|Dan Salo
Ishpeming City Mayor
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Karl Lehmann
|Stuart Skauge
|Mike Tonkin
Ishpeming City Commission
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Lindsay Bean
|Matt Cody
|Claudia Demarest
|Joseph Juidici
|Justin L. Koski
|Pat Scanlon
Ishpeming City Board of Review
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Harry Weikel
Lake Linden Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Glenn A. Schuldt
Lake Linden Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|James M. Aittama
|William Heide
|Shanda Miller
Lake Linden Village Trustee (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John J. Codere
Marquette City Commission
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Margaret Brumm
|Jenn Hill
|Mike Plourde
|Jenna Smith
Marquette Board of Light and Power
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jerry Irby
|John H. Prince
Munising City Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Johanna Bogater
|Donald Mike Nettleton
Negaunee City Mayor
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|William Anderson Jr.
|David R. Kangas
Negaunee City Council
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Edward Karki
|Paul Maino
|Jason A. Wallner
Negaunee City Board of Review
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David C. Oglesby
Ontonagon Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Kenny Waldrop
Ontonagon Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John Hamm
|Sarah Hopper
|Robert M. Schulz
|Tony Smydra
Powers Village President
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Carol Welch
Powers Village Clerk
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ruth Blahnik
|Marilyn Wencl
Powers Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Arthur Bauer
|Bruce Fazer
|Doreen Stein
Stephenson City Mayor
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Amy Larson
|Connie Westrich
Stephenson City Council Member
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jen Bastien
|Keith Kakuk Jr.
|John Starzynski
|Ronald G. Zahorik
South Range Village Trustee
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Cody Bonini
|George Eakin
|Terry Parolini
|Carol L. Petrelius