UPDATE: Names released in 2 vehicle rollover accident in Negaunee Twnp.

UPDATE: September 13th, 12:00pm

The Michigan State Police says a Dodge van, driven by David Jylha of Negaunee, was traveling south on Link Road when he failed to yield turning onto US-41.

The van hit a truck driven by Thomas Krecioch, also of Negaunee, causing the truck to flip and land off the road. Krecioch sought his own medical treatment at UP Health System Marquette for unknown injuries.

Jylha was cited for failure to yield.

Assisting at the scene was Negaunee Township Fire, UP Health System EMS, and Antilla’s Towing.

