2 vehicular accident in Downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — There was a reported 2 car accident on Vine Street and 3rd Street in Downtown Ishpeming today at approximately 4:55 pm.

Both cars were totaled in the accident, and currently no reported injuries at the scene.

The intersection was blocked off as the Ishpeming Police and Fire department assessed the situation. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information is provided.

Ishpeming Police were assisted by the Ishpeming Fire Department and the UP Health System – Bell emergency services.