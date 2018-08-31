Grand opening for new tennis court facility

GWINN — The Gwinn Area Community Schools hosted a Grand Opening for the new tennis court facility at Gwinn’s High School today.

The tennis courts were funded through a community effort in the form of a “Yes!” vote for the district’s 2016 bond election.

After receiving the upgrades the team has been extremely happy to play on something fresh and is excited for the future.

“There has always been a promise of the new courts,” said Gwinn Student and Girls Varsity Tennis player, Raina Humphrey. “Now that it is finally here I am just really excited to start this season.”

“We are thrilled about it,” said Head Couch for Gwinn Varsity Girl Tennis, Darcia Mattson. “We want all the community. It is not just all the high school tennis. We do a summer tennis camp, we open it to the community and we want everybody out here enjoying a lifelong sport.”

The future of Tennis in Gwinn is looking bright for this school and community.