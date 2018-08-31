Super One Foods hosts cookout to support UPAWS

MARQUETTE — Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee are holding their annual Labor Day weekend cookout to help UPAWS.

Friday afternoon, both stores were grilling outside and serving up a great meal to Super One customers. Patrons were able to get a juicy grilled hotdog or brat, chips, and a pop. All the food and drinks have been donated, so every penny will be helping the shelter.

“We’re also doing a wish list drive,” said Fundraising Committee member, Karen Rhodes. “We’ve got a volunteer here with a list of things we use every day at the shelter – things like cleaning supplies, paper towels, canned cat food, and bleach. If people donated those items, it’s less that we have to spend, and it’s really a big help to the staff.”

If you plan on shopping at Super One of Marquette or Negaunee on Friday or Saturday, you can grab a tasty meal while you are there, and support UPAWS from 11am to 5pm.