Back to School with ABC 10: Healthy routine and eating habits

MARQUETTE COUNTY — With kids going back to school next week, it’s important for kids to get back into the swing of things.

Time to put down the phones, all the sweet treats and lock in a healthy schedule and routine.

“Schedules are important, kids need enough sleep. So making sure they get to bed on time, so that they’re getting up earlier for school. They’re getting enough sleep to stay awake and focus during school the school day,” said Sarah Balko, Registered Dietitians / Certified Diabetes Educator.

Speaking of focus, Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Good eating habits start the moment kids wake up in the morning.

It’s important to be cautious of what kids are consuming as improper eating habits could lead poor attention span in the classroom.

“Breakfast should really be whole grains, some fiber in there. Ideally some fruits and not too much sugar. Staying away from real sugary cereals and large glasses of fruit juice,” Balko added.

After all the school work during the first half of the day, by the time noon rolls around students need a recharge.

“Having a well balanced lunch is really important too. If they have too much sugar or too many junk food items in their lunch it, it does affect their performance in the afternoon. The whole day is important, so sometimes the afternoons can get a little sluggish of they don’t have the right food,” said Katie Ferguson, 1ST Grade Teacher at Aspen Ridge Elementary.

For more information about healthy habits for this upcoming school year click HERE.