Ribbon cutting held for new local business

ISHPEMING — A new funeral service home opened up Friday in downtown Ishpeming.



Canale and Pennock Funeral Service held a ribbon cutting service this afternoon. The new business is located on Barnum Street. One owner, Jerry Pennock has been in the business for 25 years.

Pennock said opening his own funeral service home has always been a dream of his.



“We are welcoming our self to the community and allowing folks to come in and meet our staff and maybe ask some questions they may have regarding the services that we provide,” Jerry Pennock said. “Also so show off some of the improvements we have made to the facilities.”



The community is invited to the open houses that will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canale and Pennock Funeral Service is a full service funeral home, that provides full funeral services and cremation services.