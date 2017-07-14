Plea agreement in the works for bank fraud suspect

MARQUETTE — A plea deal is said to be in the works for a former Ishpeming business owner accused of bank fraud.

David Vernier, who at one time was involved with Oasis Fuels Incorporated, was released from federal custody Thursday after a bond hearing. He was taken into custody last month after Judge Timothy Greeley cited what he called some inaccuracies in Vernier’s financial affidavit.

According to court documents, both sides are working on a plea agreement. They have until October 2nd to complete the agreement.

Vernier was arrested in connection to a $145 million check-kiting scheme that he was involved in with his daughter, Brooke, in 2012. She is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for her role in the matter.