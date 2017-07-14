One vehicle rollover accident in K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER–A one vehicle rollover accident occurred in K.I. Sawyer earlier this afternoon near the airport.

A female driver was heading northbound on Avenue B around 4:00pm, when she lost control of her vehicle, sending her into a double roll. The vehicle landed upright on its wheels, and the driver was able to maneuver the vehicle to the side of 10th street.

Authorities arrived on scene, where the driver was inspected for any injuries. Thankfully, it appears the driver was able to walk away from the scene without any major injuries.

The cause of the rollover is unknown at this time.