Paramedic shortage impacting transport in U.P. city

MARQUETTE — Mercy EMS, Inc. may have to stop transporting patients to and from U.P. Health Systems Marquette as a result of losing four paramedics since the start of 2017.

About 400 of these transports are made by Mercy EMS each year, but they could stop as early as August 1st if new employees are not hired. Three employees have left within the last month for various reasons, leaving only six full–time paramedics.

“Right now, our challenge is we have enough paramedics to do the 911 service right now, so if somebody dials 911, we’ll respond, but we don’t have the personnel to do the hospital–to–hospital transfers which, in our case, are mostly to Marquette,” said Mercy EMS, Inc. CEO Gerald Primeau. “Turnaround time is about five hours. That takes that crew and that ambulance out of our area.”

Primeau said replacing the staff is becoming increasingly difficult. One solution is to find paramedics willing to relocate, but the company is exploring other options.

“We’re looking at other options. Other options are, you know, can Marquette come and pick these patients up? They’re experiencing the same problem we are. It seems like EMS nationally has this problem of finding people,” said Primeau.

An emergency board meeting will be held Friday to discuss all options and determine if transports to UPHS Marquette will continue. Primeau said he is making it a top priority to fill these positions as soon as possible in order to get the service back on the road.