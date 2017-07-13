Local woman honored with military award

BARAGA COUNTY — A local woman has just received a major distinction: USO’s Soldier of the Year.

L’Anse native Sara Cerne was recently named USO’s Soldier of the Year, an honor awarded annually to one service member from each branch of the military.

“The military, you know, has given her a wonderful life. It’s just kind of neat because Sara’s lived a life of adversity,” said Cerne’s mother, Francine. “She was born a little preemie and they didn’t think she was going to live. She’s always grown up being kind of small and kind of being bullied occasionally and she just rose above everything and rose to the occasion. I guess it makes us proud as parents. She’s an amazing lady.”

Specialist Cerne decided to join the military when she was a junior in high school after deciding she didn’t want to attend college just yet. She is a soldier, a firefighter and is working on advancing to Sergeant.

“We’re extremely proud of her. She’s not afraid of a challenge. She was a prior hockey player also and she always faced a challenge very well,” said Cerne’s father, Tony.

Cerne was nominated for this distinction by her commanding officer. She will accept the award at a gala in Washington, D.C. in October.

“I know she called me the day she got it and she was in disbelief. She said that she’s so honored by the award, but she was just doing her job,” said Cerne’s mother, Francine.

Besides getting married next July, her parents said that Cerne plans on continuing working as a firefighter and eventually wants to use her G.I. Bill to attend nursing school.