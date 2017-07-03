Motorcycle accident leaves both occupants injured

IRON RIVER — Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle personal injury accident on Monday.

Around 11:13 A.M., Iron County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a traffic crash involving a motorcycle south of Iron River on M-189 at the intersection of Nichols Road. Upon arrival, it was found that a southbound vehicle driven by an Iron River woman was attempting to turn across traffic onto Nicholas Road. When the vehicle turned onto the road, it pulled into the path of a northbound motorcycle carrying two occupants and collided.

Both motorcycle occupants were injured and taken to Aspirus Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield. Names of those involved are not being released at this time and the incident remains under investigation.