Holy Name Catholic School hosts it’s “Little Crusader Kick-off”

Engage with teaching personnel for an evening of discovery and interaction at the “Little Crusader Kick-Off” event hosted by Escanaba’s Holy Name Catholic School.

Set for Monday, February 5, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the event offers a fantastic platform for parents and students to engage with Holy Name’s Preschool and Kindergarten educators and explore the unique offerings of the school.

This invitation extends to all families with children preschool and kindergarten age or younger.

Participants are requested to access the venue through the gymnasium entry on 3rd Avenue South. Once inside, they will have the opportunity to interact with committed staff, tour the school facilities, ask questions, and partake in free refreshments.

For further details, feel free to contact the school at (906) 786–7550 or visit the website at HOLY NAME CRUSADERS