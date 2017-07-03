Drowning incident under investigation in Watersmeet Township

GOGEBIC CO.–The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into an apparent drowning that occurred Sunday evening on East Bear Lake in the Sylvania Wilderness Area in Watersmeet Township. Law enforcement was made known of the incident around 7:30pm last night.

It’s reported that a group of campers were swimming near a canoe landing on the lake. All individuals eventually left the water except for one subject who couldn’t be seen. Deputies and officers of the Lac Vieux Desert tribal police and the Michigan State Police responded and conducted a search until dark.

The search resumed in the morning and the body of 24-year-old Sang-Mook Yoon of Grand Rapids was recovered from the water shortly before 10:00am on Monday.