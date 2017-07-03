UPDATE: Identity of man killed in ATV accident released

UPDATE — Monday, July 3rd, 2017 3:00 p.m. ET

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in an ATV accident Sunday night in Ishpeming Township.

Ryan Dale Helstein, 39, of Ishpeming, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was discovered by a passerby on an ORV just before 8:00 p.m. in a wooded area east of Balsam lane.

Helstein overturned his ATV and became pinned underneath it. Police say speed was a contributing factor in the accident, which at this time remains under investigation.

