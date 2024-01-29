Subpar ice conditions have delayed the Heikki Lunta Teal Lake Fishing Derby

13 hours ago Selena Potila

Subpar ice conditions have delayed the Heikki Lunta Teal Lake Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday.

The South Shore Fishing Association, in a Facebook post on Sunday evening, announced that after thorough ice condition checks, discussions with local law officials, and the City of Negaunee, the committee has regrettably chosen to postpone the Ice Fishing Derby due to inadequate ice conditions. The SSFA will continue to monitor the ice and assess the possibility of holding the event this year.

The SSFA prioritizes the safety of all anglers. If you choose to ice fish during this time, please exercise caution and ensure you are well-informed about the conditions.

