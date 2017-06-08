Houghton ranked one of best U.S. cities for hockey fans

HOUGHTON – WalletHub recently released its rankings for the Best US Cities for Hockey Fans, and Houghton was 23rd on the overall ranking and the first non-NHL city mentioned.

WalletHub compared 72 US cities that had at least one college or one professional hockey team. Nineteen metrics were used to evaluate each category. The data set ranged from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city’s teams.

Houghton was ranked tied for first in “Highest College-Hockey Fan Engagement”, fourth for “Highest College Hockey-Stadium Capacity”, and fifth in “Best-Performing NCAA Teams.”

View the full 2017 WalletHub ranking HERE.

In a separate ranking, SmartAsset named Houghton a Top 10 Hockey City in US for third straight year earlier this year.

(INFORMATION COURTESY OF MICHIGAN TECH ATHLETICS)