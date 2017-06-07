Power company announces planned power outage

ISHPEMING — Maintenance is required on equipment owned and operated by American Transmission Company. This maintenance is being performed to continue to improve electric reliability and safety. To complete this maintenance, electric service will be interrupted for some residents and businesses in the L’Anse area from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 12.

The outage will affect:

-The Village of L’Anse;

-UPPCO customers located in an area running Northeast on Pequaming and Skanee roads, South on U.S. 41 to the Alberta Forestry Center, East to Herman, and West on Menge Creek Road; and,

-Ontonagon REA customers in Aura, Skanee, and Herman.

This scheduled outage will not affect the Village of Baraga or surrounding areas. UPPCO regrets any inconvenience caused and would to thank its customers for their patience and understanding.