Drug suspect makes court appearance

HOUGHTON — A South Range man facing nine felonious counts appeared in Houghton County Circuit Court for his arraignment this morning.

Charles Lester Knuckles, 24, was charged with several felonies including operating a drug house, delivering contraband on jail property and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property. His attorney said the last charge is due to the fact that Knuckles lives within one 1,000 feet of a school.

Knuckles pled not guilty on all counts. A pretrial will be scheduled within the next 30 days.

Until then, he will continue his gained employment.