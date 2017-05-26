Veterans honor fellow soldiers in preparation of Memorial Day

ISHPEMING — Amidst Americans preparing for barbecues and visiting family this weekend, local Veterans are honoring the holiday by celebrating its true meaning.

Veterans from American Legion Post 114 visited the Ishpeming Cemetery last evening and showed their gratitude to those who served by placing American flags on fellow veteran’s graves. These participants covered nearly half of the cemetery and placed around 1,000 flags all together. Post 114 has been doing this every your for quite some time.

This small act of gratefulness is something all the veterans are able to do and their way of showing their appreciation.

“It provides a visual of the effect of how much we appreciate their service and their sacrifice, what they did for their country going back to the Civil War and through the current crisis that is going on,” said American Legion Post 114 Senior Vice Commander, Thomas Sharland.

Members spread out all across the cemetery while honoring their veterans. Sharland also added that they are proud to do this every year and they plan to keep placing the flags for as long as they can.