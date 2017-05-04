First female Certified Executive Chef in the U.P.

MARQUETTE– One local woman has reached a big landmark in her career which took years of work. On top of that, she’s the first woman in the area to reach this milestone.

Nichole Durley–Rust became the first female Certified Executive Chef in the Upper Peninsula on Monday. Durley–Rush works as the Chef de Cuisine at Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery.

In order to become a Certified Executive Chef, she needed to managed at least five people for five years then pass written and practical tests, but Durley-Rush says it was more than worth the effort and she hopes to see others follow in her footsteps.

“Becoming the first Certified Executive Chef here in the Upper Peninsula, I’ve really broken that glass ceiling and I hope to see more women continue to grow in our industry, and I look forward to working with them,” Durley-Rush said. “I also think that Lagniappe continues to push the bar in the culinary food scene.”

The next step for Durley-Rush could be becoming a Certified Master Chef. She says currently there are only around 75 of them in the country.

Her advice for anyone looking to get into the industry is focus, work on your skills, and listen to your mentors.

Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery is looked in downtown Marquette.