Rep. Bergman votes in favor of American Healthcare Act

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-1) released the following statement today after voting in favor of the American Health Care Act of 2017 (H.R. 1628) as amended, legislation that repeals the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and replaces it with a choice-based, patient-centered approach to health care:

“Back in March, I promised to keep fighting against health care collapse, and today, the House took an affirmative step to deliver on that promise.

“The American Healthcare Act (AHCA) as amended puts health care decisions back in the hands of patients and providers and offers real, choice-based alternatives to Obamacare’s failures. Further, this legislation reaffirms our commitment to protecting people with pre-existing conditions by maintaining that states may not, under any circumstances, waive guaranteed issue of coverage, guaranteed renewability of coverage, or the prohibition against denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions.

“People in the First District deserve access to high quality care—there’s no question about it. This is the first step in making sure they have that access. This vote is about helping Michiganders manage the unreasonable cost of health care and providing high quality care to every American who wants and needs it.”

Congressman Bergman also voted in favor of H.R. 2192, legislation he cosponsored to prevent Members of Congress from exempting themselves and their staffs from state opt outs under the American Health Care Act (AHCA). That measure passed the House unanimously.

