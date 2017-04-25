Local hospital receives awards for patient safety

IRON MOUNTAIN– One Upper Peninsula hospital is receiving awards for their work keeping patients safe and healthy.

Dickinson County Healthcare System is one of three recipients of the “Hospital Patient Safety Award” from the Economic Alliance of Michigan.

Officials from the hospital say they credit this to having earned an “A” on every hospital patient safety grading exam by the Leapfrog group since 2012. They also say they work hard to ensure that every patient is well cared for and that this is a team effort.

“Well we’ve taken very good care of patients, we really have a team approach we work really closely with our medical staff; we work very closely with our hospital staff,” said John Schon, CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare System. “We hire good grade, we really coordinate really well the care that’s provided and again I can’t say more about the team approach and making sure we do the right thing every time

Additionally the hospital has been ranked in the top 5 percent nationally for patient safety by Healthgrades for the past 2 years.

In 2015 they were ranked in the top 10 percent.