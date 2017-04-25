Sexual assault awareness month wraps up, but the issue prevails

IRON MOUNTAIN — One out of three women, and one out of six men have been sexually assaulted in their lives. Although sexual assault awareness month is coming to an end, this prevalent issue can be spread all year long.

Sexual assault can occur in various different forms and although victims may not experience symptoms immediately following an incident, they can still appear later on in life. Knowing resources available for anyone who believes they were a victim of sexual assault at some point in their life can be very beneficial to their well being.

One resource is the Caring Center, which has been working to raise awareness of the issue for the entirety of the month. Individuals can show their support for sexual assault awareness by wearing denim on Wednesday.

“A 16-year old had been raped and it went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Judge said she couldn’t have been raped because she was wearing tight fitting jeans, that she would have had to assist the rapist and women in parliament took issue with that and protested. That is what spread across to our country and now we also acknowledge Denim Day,” said Caring House Executive Director, Cheryl O’Neil.

A sexual assault awareness vigil will be held tonight at the Caring House in Iron Mountain. This vigil gives the public the chance to remember survivors of sexual assault and give victims the strength to reach out for help.