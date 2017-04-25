Locals host vigil for victims

IRON MOUNTAIN–In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, locals gathered for the annual and Candle Light Vigil and Survivors Art Exhibit.

Tuesday night at the Caring House in Iron Mountain, men and women of all ages held candles tonight honoring victims and survivors of sexual assault. The vigil brought locals together in performances, prayer, and an event that created National denim day.

“We have survivors every year that create these cute little denim pins, and pass out every year for people to wear,” Caring House volunteer said.

Denim day originated in Italy, after a 17 year old girl was accused by a judge for asking for her assault due to wearing tight jeans. Now around the world women are asked to wear jeans on April 25th in support of the victim.

According to RAINN sexual assault occurs every 98 seconds in America.