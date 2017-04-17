Traffic lane closed until November

MARQUETTE — Beginning today, motorists driving in the City of Marquette will have to maneuver around a road closure for the next five months.

The left turn lane has been closed on Baraga Avenue for drivers attempting to turn south onto McClellan Avenue. The intersection of McClellan Avenue and Washington Street, as well as the McClellan Avenue corridor from Washington onto US-41, are being studied in conjunction with building the new hospital.

City officials along with their consulting firm, DLZ of Michigan, are working together to determine permanent traffic safety measures for that area.