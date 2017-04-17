Annual Dental Day offers services to those in need

MARQUETTE — The second annual Superior Dental Day was held over the weekend, giving uninsured and under-insured adult’s access to free dental care.

From x-rays and extractions, to cleanings and fillings, this day offers a variety of basic dental services needed in order to maintain suitable oral health. In addition to receiving free dental care for the day, these participants are also offered preventative services, such as access to a nutritionist and dietitian.

Community resources and reduced fee clinics in the community are also discussed, to educate patients on services that can be found throughout the year. When holding this event, dental assistants noticed a great amount of gratitude from the patients.

“One of the nice things about this program is you get to help people that don’t necessarily get the care that they need and we get to educate them. Most of the people that we were meeting were so thankful and gracious about it, it’s just nice to reach out to the community and give this kind of service,” said Dental Assistant, Vicky Schwemin.

In order to be eligible for Dental Day, all patients must fall at or below 200 percent of poverty with their annual income.